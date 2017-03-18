Syrian rebels begin evacuation from besieged neighbourhood
HOMS, Syria — Syrian opposition fighters and their families have begun leaving the last rebel-held
Reporters saw scores of opposition fighters and their families leaving the area Saturday in buses bound for the northern rebel-held town of Jarablous on the border with Turkey.
The al-Waer
Some opposition activists have criticized the agreement, saying it aims to displace 12,000 al-Waer residents, including 2,500 fighters. The evacuation will take place over the coming weeks.