The Latest: NCAA Pres Mark Emmert at Buffalo for 2nd round

The Latest on Day 3 of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

12:00 p.m.

NCAA President Mark Emmert has arrived at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo to attend the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The West region's fourth-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers play fifth-seeded Notre Dame in the first game. And the East Region's top seed Villanova faces eight-seed Wisconsin.

Emmert was escorted into the arena by Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference commissioner Richard Ensor, and was scheduled to watch the games from a private suite.

— John Wawrow reporting from Buffalo, New York.

___

11:50 a.m.

Mike Brey might have 15-5 record against former Big East rival West Virginia. That doesn't mean all of the Notre Dame coach's memories of playing the Mountaineers are fond as the two teams prepare for their second-round meeting.

Brey particularly remembers a trip to Morgantown, when former Mountaineer star Jerry West's son, Jonnie, came off the bench and immediately hit a 3-pointer.

That's all Brey says he needed to see in sensing the Fighting Irish were in for a long night.

This marks the teams' first meeting in the tournament, and first since Notre Dame's 71-44 win on Feb. 22, 2012.

— John Wawrow reporting from Buffalo, New York.

___

11:40 p.m.

The NCAA Tournament is moving into the round of 32, with eight of the 16 spots in regional semifinals to be filled Saturday.

The tournament has mostly lacked drama so far. Higher seeded teams are 26-6 so far.

Heavyweight matchups are coming.