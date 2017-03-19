Another journalist slain in Mexico's violent Veracruz state

XALAPA, Mexico — Officials say another journalist has been shot to death in the Mexican state of Veracruz.

The head of the state's official press protection agency says gunmen shot Ricardo Monlui Sunday as he was leaving a restaurant with his wife in the town of Yanga, outside the larger city of Cordoba. Ana Laura Perez says Monlui's wife was unhurt.

No arrests have been reported and the motive is unclear.

Monlui is at least the 11th journalist to be slain in just over six years in Veracruz state, which has been plagued by drug gang violence and allegations of government corruption.