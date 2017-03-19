Effort to replace pipes to Flint homes off to slow start

FLINT, Mich. — Drinkable unfiltered tap water for residents in Flint might still be a few years away.

Retired National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael McDaniel, who is heading the pipe replacement program, says he has an optimistic goal of 2019 for all lead piping to be replaced in the neighbourhoods .

McDaniel says pipe replacements are expected to pick up in late April. Construction crews are replacing the old lead lines with new copper ones in neighbourhoods most affected.