Egypt's el-Sissi to meet Trump in Washington early April

CAIRO — Egypt's leading state-owned newspaper says President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet in Washington next month.

Al-Ahram says in a front-page report Sunday the two leaders will meet during the first week of April, in what will be el-Sissi's first visit to Washington since taking office in 2014.

El-Sissi and Trump have already shown a bond when they met in September on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. Trump, at the time the Republican presidential nominee, said there was "good chemistry" and el-Sissi said Trump would "without a doubt" make a strong leader.