Firefighters at Peru prison hampered by water problems

LIMA, Peru — Peruvian authorities say a fire broke out in the country's most populated prison and firefighters have been hampered by problems in the water system caused by mudslides and flooding from recent heavy rains.

Officials have no immediate information on damage or any injuries from the blaze Sunday night inside Lurigancho prison, a jail in eastern Lima that had 9,345 inmates listed in December.

Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio says water shortages have made it difficult for fire units sent to the prison.