French Socialist seeks to breathe life into campaign

PARIS — The Socialist candidate for the French presidency is seeking to breathe new life into his flagging campaign.

Benoit Hamon held a boisterous rally Sunday that packed out an indoor sports and concert arena in Paris with at least 20,000 people.

Since he won the Socialist primary in January, the 49-year-old former minister has struggled to carve out a space for himself in the campaign and failed to unite the party behind him.

Hamon and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon both have a big obstacle blocking their route to the presidential Elysee Palace: each other.

Both are hunting on shared ground on the left for votes, but neither is willing to make way for the other.