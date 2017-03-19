Hawaii says government can't alter order on Trump travel ban

HONOLULU — Hawaii is opposing a request for a judge to clarify his order blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, saying the federal government can't try to change a ruling already issued by the court.

In court papers filed Saturday, the state asks for a longer-lasting preliminary injunction to cover the Wednesday order by U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson or expedited briefings on whether the injunction should be issued.

It comes after the Justice Department asked Watson to clarify that his temporary order only applies to the ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries and not a global freeze on refugees entering the United States.

Watson concluded there was "significant and unrebutted evidence of religious animus" behind the travel ban.