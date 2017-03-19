Indonesia deports 2 French journalists from Papua province

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia has deported two French journalists for committing visa violations while shooting a documentary film in Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua.

Immigration office spokesman Agung Sampurno said Sunday the journalists, Jean Frank Pierre and Basille Marie Longhamp, were sent home Friday through Mozes Kilangin airport in Timika.

The journalists carried out coverage from the air but had ordinary visas without necessary documents from related institutions, Sampurno said Sunday.

He quoted local immigration chief Jesaya Samuel Enock as saying the journalists' activities were appropriate as they were sponsored by the national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia but lacked co-ordination with related institutions.