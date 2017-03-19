Israel warns Syria after exchange of fire
JERUSALEM — Israel has warned Syria not to fire at its jets when they carry out missions over its territory aimed at destroying weapons bound for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
The Iranian-backed Hezbollah is fighting alongside President Bashar Assad's forces in Syria's civil war. The group is sworn to Israel's destruction, and fired thousands of rockets into Israel during a monthlong war in 2006.
Israel has said it won't allow advanced weapons to reach Hezbollah.