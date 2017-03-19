Macedonia police arrest 6 in drug raids

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonian police said Sunday they have cracked down on a criminal ring of drug dealers and arrested six people charged with "illegal manufacturing and sale of narcotics."

Police raided homes in the capital, Skopje, and the cities of Bitola and Prilep in the southwest, seizing about 10 kilograms of marijuana, 700 grams of heroin, 250 grams of cocaine, 570 tablets of "ecstasy," as well as substantial sums of money, cellphones and cars.

An investigative judge has ordered five of the suspects to be detained for 30 days, while one is on home arrest. Police are searching for two other suspects.