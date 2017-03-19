Pakistan police arrest groom for killing new wife

LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistani police say they have formally arrested a young man for killing his newlywed bride three days after their wedding in the eastern city of Lahore.

Senior police officer Zulfiqar Butt said Sunday that Umer Tanveer confessed to killing his wife Hira by suffocating her with a pillow.

He said Tanveer married his paternal cousin under family pressure but was interested in another woman who lived in Dubai.