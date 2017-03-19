Protesters march in Paris against police violence

PARIS — Several thousand people marched in Paris on Sunday against police violence.

The demonstration was the latest protest sparked by the alleged rape in February of a young black man with a police baton, and other police abuse.

Demonstrators carried banners with portraits of victims of alleged police brutality.

Anarchists faced off with riot police at the end of the march and tear gas was fired but clashes remained limited in scope and violence.

The alleged police rape of Theo in the Paris suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois turned the 22-year-old into a symbol for minorities standing up to police violence. His last name hasn't been publicly released.