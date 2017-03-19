Researchers plan manned 2018 expedition to Titanic

WOODS HOLE, Mass. — Researchers are planning what they say is the first manned submersible expedition to the Titanic since 2005.

OceanGate Expeditions recently announced that the seven-week research mission will depart from Newfoundland, Canada, in May 2018.

Experts from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts are also taking part.

Everett, Washington-based OceanGate says the goal of the mission is to assess the condition of the wreck and document — but not collect — artifacts at the protected site.

Experts from Woods Hole say they hope to generate a 3D photographic model of the wreck using modern subsea imaging technology.