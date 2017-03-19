Tax hike, stagnant wages spark protests in Beirut

BEIRUT — Thousands of demonstrators have descended on central Beirut to protest a broad tax hike they say is unfairly targeting the country's working classes.

The Lebanese government is paralyzed over a budget proposal that would hike over a dozen tax rates to fund a salary increase for teachers and civil servants.

Demonstrators in Beirut Sunday say the government has squandered public moneys through shady public-private contracts and should plug the budget deficit by addressing corruption instead.