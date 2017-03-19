You're nabbed! French gendarmes find thief stuck in window

PARIS — Arrests can't come any easier than this.

French gendarmes called to a robbery found the suspected thief stuck in a hole he'd made with a hammer in a shop window.

The national gendarmerie on Sunday published a photo appearing to show the man half-in and half-out of the hole.

"Drunk, he robbed a shop but got stuck ... in the window before being arrested," the gendarmerie tweeted, with the hashtag "ThugLife."

The 46-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning in the Pyrenees town of Mauleon-Licharre in southwest France, a duty officer for the regional gendarmerie told The Associated Press.