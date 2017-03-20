2 reports, 1 conclusion: energy shift must start soon

BERLIN — Two international bodies say the world needs to swiftly shift energy production away from fossil fuels if it is to prevent a dangerous increase in global temperatures.

In separate reports, the International Energy Agency and the International Renewable Energy Agency conclude that fundamentally changing the way power is produced would require considerable investment — though there were would also be big savings and many new jobs.

The reports, released Monday ahead of a meeting on energy and climate change in Berlin, differ in the extent to which fossil fuels can remain part of the mix if global average temperatures increases are to stay below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), compared with preindustrial times.