Anti-death-penalty prosecutor challenges Florida governor

ORLANDO, Fla. — A state attorney says Florida's governor overstepped his authority when he pulled her off a case after she said she would not pursue the death penalty in any cases.

State Attorney Aramis Ayala made the assertion Monday in a legal motion that asks a judge to allow her to present that argument in court. The motion claims that allowing the governor to interfere could undermine Florida's judicial system.

Markeith Loyd is charged with first-degree murder in the killings of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton and his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Gov. Rick Scott removed Ayala from Loyd's case and reassigned it to another state attorney after Ayala made her announcement against the death penalty Thursday.