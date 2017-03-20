Arkansas lawmakers approve plan to reinstate voter ID law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers approved a measure Monday requiring voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot, sending to the governor's desk a requirement that was struck down as unconstitutional more than two years ago.

The House, which had already approved a previous version of the legislation, signed off on changes added by the Senate that allow voters without identification to cast a provisional ballot if they sign a sworn statement.

The Arkansas Legislature enacted a similar voter ID law in 2013, but the measure was struck by the state Supreme Court the following year. The bill was aimed at addressing some justices' argument that the restriction needed two-thirds legislative approval.

The legislation is one of two efforts by lawmakers to revive the voter ID requirement. Earlier this month, they voted to put a proposed constitutional amendment imposing the requirement on next year's ballot.

Four of the justices who struck down the 2013 law are no longer on the court, and one of the new justices is a former Republican state legislator. The three justices who said the 2013 law didn't get the two-thirds vote needed to change voter registration requirements remain on the court.

The justices no longer on the court weren't voted out of office because of the ruling. Three retired and the fourth was an interim justice appointed to the court whose term expired at the end of 2014.