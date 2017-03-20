Death toll rises to 3 from inmate riot at Guatemala prison

GUATEMALA CITY — Another guard died Monday from injuries sustained when gang members rioted at a Guatemalan prison for juveniles and adults, raising the death toll to three, officials said.

President Jimmy Morales tweeted that four hostages had been rescued alive Monday, but police reported later that one of those died after being taken to a hospital. Two other guards were reported dead after the riot began Sunday.

Several other people were injured in the uprising at the Central Correctional Stage II prison in San Jose Pinula, east of the capital.

Imprisoned gang members demanded better food and visitation privileges plus the transfer of at least 250 minors belonging to the same gang who are held in other prisons.