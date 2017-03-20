Extremist pleads guilty; had Islamic State data in cuff link
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — A British court has disclosed that an Islamic State-linked extremist has pleaded guilty to five
Samata Ullah had a USB-equipped cufflink with a Linux operating system loaded onto it that was used to store extremist data, including a blog.
He pleaded guilty earlier this month at the Old Bailey courthouse to five
The 34-year-old from Wales was arrested in September and admitted ties to the so-called Islamic State group. He was found to have provided instructional videos on how to protect sensitive data and remain anonymous online through encryption programs.
UIlah has not been sentenced.