Fire engulfs popular marketplace in Haiti's capital

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A fire has engulfed much of a popular marketplace in Haiti's capital where hundreds of impoverished vendors sell their wares.

The flames have destroyed numerous wooden stalls and a warehouse storing inventory including fabrics and used clothes.

There are no reports of deaths or injuries.

Despondent vendors at Port-au-Prince's sprawling Croix de Boussales market are picking through the ashes Monday looking for anything to salvage.