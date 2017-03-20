Graffiti appears on bishop residence after anti-mafia event

ROME — Vandals have scrawled graffiti on a Catholic Church building in an organized crime stronghold where Italy's president joined Catholic anti-mafia crusaders to denounce mobsters as people "with no sense of honour ."

"More work, fewer cops," read the scrawl that appeared Monday on the bishop's residence in Locri, a base of the 'ndrangheta crime syndicate in southern Reggio Calabria. Another message called a leading anti-mafia crusader, Don Luigi Ciotti, a "cop."

Ciotti had participated alongside President Sergio Mattarella in Sunday's commemoration honouring Italians slain by organized crime, a run-up event to the national remembrance day Tuesday organized by Ciotti's Libera organization.