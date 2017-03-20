Iowa mosque gets threatening note calling Muslims 'vile'
DES MOINES, Iowa — A leader of the Islamic Center of Des Moines plans to meet with authorities to discuss a threatening note found in the
Dr. Samir Shams, the president of the
Shams says Muslims have to take such notes seriously and that he planned to meet Monday with the FBI.
The Iowa chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a news release calling for a hate crime investigation. The council says similar messages have been sent to other mosques in Iowa and elsewhere.