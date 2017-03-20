News / World

Iran's top leader faults government's progress on economy

In this photo released by official website of the Iranian Presidency on Monday, March 20, 2017, behind the New Year's table itmes, President Hassan Rouhani poses for a portrait in a session to deliver a message for the Iranian New Year, Iran. Nowruz, a festival to celebrate the new Persian year starts with the spring. Iranians follow the Persian solar year, and this year, they begin the year 1396. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's supreme leader has suggested the government has fallen short in its efforts to improve the economy as moderate President Hassan Rouhani prepares to campaign for re-election in May.

In a televised message in honour of the Persian New Year, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Monday that "there is a large gap between what has been carried out, and what the people and what we expect."

Rouhani was a driving force behind Iran's 2015 nuclear accord with world powers, which lifted international sanctions in return for restrictions on the country's nuclear program, but the effects have yet to trickle down to many Iranians.

The supreme leader, who supported the nuclear negotiations but has not weighed in on the accord itself, has the final word on all major policies in Iran.

