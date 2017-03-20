Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corruption case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court won't hear an appeal from New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez seeking to throw out a corruption indictment against him.

The justices on Monday let stand a lower court ruling that refused to dismiss the charges. A trial in the case is tentatively scheduled for the fall.

The Democratic lawmaker was charged with fraud and bribery in 2015 for allegedly taking official action on behalf of a friend who had given him gifts and campaign donations. He has pleaded not guilty.

Menendez has argued that his meetings with various government officials fell under a constitutional clause that protects the actions of sitting lawmakers.