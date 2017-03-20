Kenya: 11 people killed in fighting fueled by drought
A
A
Share via Email
NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan officials say 11 people died over the weekend in violence in the
Isiolo County Commissioner George Natembeya said Monday the violence occurred about 200
Isiolo County Police Commander Charles Ontita said Borana herders attacked Samburu herders on Sunday and stole about 400 cattle prompting a revenge attack by Samburu leading to the deaths.
The herders had migrated to the area in search of water and grazing for their cattle.
President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday ordered the military to deploy to Baringo and Laikipia counties where violence has escalated over pasture and water.
Most Popular
-
-
Alt-right groups hold M-103 protest outside Calgary City Hall
-
How do I tell a coworker her chatter is wasting my time — without sounding like a grump?
-
Class geared to girls at Alberta school should teach more life skills — like marrying rich: Mochama