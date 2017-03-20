Lawyers: Attackers shoot at motorcade carrying Aristide

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Lawyers for ex-Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide say at least two people have been wounded by shots fired at a motorcade carrying the former leader.

Attorney Mario Joseph says Aristide's motorcade came under attack Monday in downtown Port-au-Prince after the ex-president appeared as a witness in a court hearing.

Joseph says a security guard was shot in the shoulder and taken to a hospital. He hasn't provided information about the second injured person.

Police spokesman Garry Desrosiers has not commented on the reported the attack.

Aristide was toppled twice from power, his second term as president ending in 2004 amid a violent uprising.