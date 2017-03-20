Man who pulled out weapon at US Capitol sentenced to jail
WASHINGTON — A man who displayed a weapon at a security checkpoint at the visitor
Prosecutors said in a news release that 67-year-old Larry Russell Dawson of Antioch, Tennessee, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Washington. He has been ordered to receive mental health treatment.
Dawson had previously pleaded to a charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers while using a deadly or dangerous weapon.
An officer shot Dawson on March 28, 2016, after he pulled out a BB gun that looked like a handgun at the checkpoint.
Dawson was also sentenced Monday to 90 days in prison for an earlier incident in which he disrupted Congress and failed to return to court.
