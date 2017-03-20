Merkel disputes Trump's NATO debt claim

BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel is underlining Germany's rejection of a claim by President Donald Trump that it owes NATO large sums for underspending on
defence
. She is also pointing to a history of decades of post-World War II military restraint.
Trump tweeted Saturday that "Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO." Germany is short of a NATO target of spending 2
per cent
of gross domestic product on
defence
, with the figure currently at 1.23
per cent
.
Merkel said Monday
defence
spending is "not just about contributions to NATO, but also about European contributions in Africa for example, U.N. missions." She added: "Not a single NATO member state pays its entire
defence
budget into NATO."
Merkel said that
defence
spending "can't be uncoupled from historical developments from one day to the next."