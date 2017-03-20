News / World

Merkel disputes Trump's NATO debt claim

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, look at a drone on the intel stand during their tour of the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover, Germany, 20 March 2017. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel is underlining Germany's rejection of a claim by President Donald Trump that it owes NATO large sums for underspending on defence . She is also pointing to a history of decades of post-World War II military restraint.

Trump tweeted Saturday that "Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO." Germany is short of a NATO target of spending 2 per cent of gross domestic product on defence , with the figure currently at 1.23 per cent .

Merkel said Monday defence spending is "not just about contributions to NATO, but also about European contributions in Africa for example, U.N. missions." She added: "Not a single NATO member state pays its entire defence budget into NATO."

Merkel said that defence spending "can't be uncoupled from historical developments from one day to the next."

