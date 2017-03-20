New hospital opens in isolated area of southern Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A new hospital has been opened in a remote section of southern Haiti where residents once had to travel for hours on rutted roads to reach a relatively well equipped medical centre .

In a Monday statement, the CMMB-Health Lives Worldwide non-profit group says the health centre in the isolated coastal community of Cotes-de-Fer will serve more than 50,000 people who previously did not have access to decent care.

A U.S. organization in Kentucky and Ohio called Mercy Health provided $2 million for construction costs.

Haiti's health ministry will provide technical and support staff. Local community members donated the land for the facility.