Poland hands 4-year prison term for spying for Russia

WARSAW, Poland — A Polish court has convicted a lawyer of spying for Russia and has handed him a four-year prison term.

The Warsaw Provincial court said Monday that from 2012 the man — who has Polish and Russian passports — underwent training by the Russian GRU military intelligence and then provided it with classified information about the politically sensitive energy sector and the recently opened liquefied natural gas port. The man was identified only as Stanislaw Sz., in line with Poland's privacy laws.

The court also said he wrote harmful articles that criticized Poland's energy policy, and concealed the fact that he has a Russian passport when trying to get a job at the Economy Ministry.

The man, who was arrested in October 2014, denies any wrongdoing.