S. Korea's ousted leader to undergo questioning over scandal

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's former president has arrived at a prosecutors' office for questioning over a corruption scandal that led to her recent removal from office.

Upon arrival, Park Geun-hye says she feels "sorry to the people" and will "faithfully" undergo questioning.

She did not elaborate and went inside a Seoul prosecutors' office amid a barrage of camera flashes.

Earlier this month, the constitutional Court ruled to formally end Park's presidency over allegations she colluded with a longtime confidante to extort money from businesses and committed other wrongdoings.

Park has denied any legal wrongdoing.