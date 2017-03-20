South Sudan plane crashes, all passengers and crew survive

JUBA, South Sudan — An airport official in Wau, South Sudan, says that a passenger plane crash-landed and burned, but all passengers and crew survived.

Acting Airport Manager in Wau, Stephen Youngule, said the plane touched down and then jumped up again before crashing.

Youngule said the plane's door flew open, which allowed the pilot and rescue crews to get everybody out. He said those with injuries were taken to Wau's hospital for treatment.