The Latest: George HW Bush: Rockefeller was valuable adviser

NEW YORK — The Latest on the death of billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Former President George H.W. Bush says David Rockefeller's connections and "keen aptitude for issues" made him a valuable adviser to presidents of both parties.

Bush says in a statement that he and his wife, Barbara, are "deeply saddened" by the death of their "wonderful friend." He calls Rockefeller one of the "brightest Points of Light."

A spokesman says Rockefeller died in his sleep Monday morning at his home in Pocantico (poh-KAN'-tih-koh) Hills, New York. He was 101.

He was the grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller and the youngest of six children born to John D. Rockefeller Jr. He was also the guardian of his family's fortune and head of a sprawling network of family interests, both business and philanthropic, that ranged from environmental conservation to the arts.

___

10:40 a.m.

He also headed what is now JP Morgan Chase bank.