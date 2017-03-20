The Latest: Jury reaches verdict in fighter-porn star case

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the attempted murder trial in Las Vegas of former mixed martial arts fighter War Machine in an attack on his porn star ex-girlfriend and her male friend in August 2014 (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

A jury in Las Vegas has reached a verdict in the trial of the former mixed martial arts fighter named War Machine on attempted murder and other charges in an attack on his porn star ex-girlfriend and her male friend in August 2014.

A court official says the verdict will be read soon.

Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver could face life in state prison if he's found guilty of the top counts, including kidnapping and sexual assault, in the beating of Christy Mack and Corey Thomas.

The Associated Press doesn't usually identify victims of alleged sexual assault, but Mack gave permission to use her name.

The jury is considering 34 felonies, also including domestic battery, coercion and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

Koppenhaver did not testify during his two-week trial.

____

10 a.m.

