The Latest: Man arrested at White House says he's telepathic

WASHINGTON — The Latest on a man arrested at a security checkpoint near the White House after claiming he had a bomb (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A man who drove to a security checkpoint near the White House in a stolen car and was arrested after stating "there's a bomb in the trunk," later told authorities that the object in the trunk was an asteroid and that he communicates telepathically with the president.

According to a court document filed Monday, 29-year-old Sean Patrick Keoughan of Roanoke, Virginia, approached the checkpoint at 10 p.m. Saturday and said he had a meeting with President Donald Trump. Officers found no record for a meeting and Keoughan left. He approached again at 11 p.m. and made the statement about the bomb.

Keoughan was arrested and has been charged with threatening and conveying false information concerning the use of an explosive. The charge is punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors said in a statement that Keoughan was ordered held in jail until a hearing Thursday. A mental health screening was also ordered. Keoughan's attorney, Dani Jahn, a federal public defender, declined to comment when reached by telephone Monday afternoon.

___

9:50 a.m.

Earlier Saturday, 58-year-old William Bryant Rawlinson of Silver Spring, Maryland, was arrested on a charge of unlawful entry after jumping a metal barrier just outside a White House fence.