The Latest: Menendez confident despite Supreme Court setback

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to hear New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption case (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The attorney for New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez says the Democratic lawmaker is confident he'll be vindicated of corruption charges despite Monday's decision by the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear his appeal.

Menendez is charged with using his influence on behalf of a longtime friend who gave him gifts and campaign donations.

A trial in the case is tentatively scheduled for the fall.

On Monday, the Supreme Court denied his petition for certification without comment.

Menendez attorney Abbe Lowell says his client has always acted in accordance with the law, and "remains confident that he will be vindicated when all the facts are heard at trial."

___

9:40 a.m.

