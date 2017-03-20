The Latest: Shooter targets LA County sheriff's station

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. — The Latest on a shooting at a suburban Los Angeles County sheriff's station (all times local):

8:25 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says someone fire gunshots at its suburban Temple City station and its personnel.

A department statement says Temple station personnel "engaged the suspect to neutralize the threat" but doesn't say specifically what action was taken early Monday.

A sheriff's SWAT team has taken charge of the response.

___

A shooting has been reported at the Los Angeles County sheriff's station in Temple City.

Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida confirms shots were fired at the station around 7:15 a.m. Monday, but cannot immediately provide details.

It's not immediately clear if anyone was struck by the gunfire, but no deputies were injured.