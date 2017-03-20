Top Palestinian official: Trump committed to 2 states

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — A senior Palestinian official says he is encouraged by early signs that the Trump administration remains strongly committed to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Jibril Rajoub says Monday that Trump made clear to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a recent phone call that he was his "strategic partner" in making a "real and serious" peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump campaigned on promises to depart from decades of American policy and signalled a much closer relationship with Israel than former President Barack Obama. He made no mention of Palestinian statehood and hinted toward much greater tolerance for Israeli West Bank settlement construction.