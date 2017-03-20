Trump to visit Capitol Hill to make pitch on health care
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday to make an in-person pitch for House Republican lawmakers to support a GOP plan to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law.
House Speaker Paul Ryan's office says Trump plans to speak to the House Republican conference meeting to urge passage of the health care bill, which is expected to reach the House floor on Thursday.
The bill has generated criticism from both conservative and moderates within the Republican-led House.
The president was speaking at a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday night to build support for the bill.
Most Popular
-
-
Alt-right groups hold M-103 protest outside Calgary City Hall
-
How do I tell a coworker her chatter is wasting my time — without sounding like a grump?
-
Class geared to girls at Alberta school should teach more life skills — like marrying rich: Mochama