Turkish protesters denounce alleged coup plotters at court

ISTANBUL — Protesters gathered outside a courthouse in Ankara on Monday, denouncing 18 alleged conspirators in a coup attempt in Turkey who are on trial for the killing of a military officer who had resisted the effort to overthrow the government.

The demonstrators also condemned Fethullah Gulen, an Islamic cleric based in Pennsylvania who is blamed by Turkey for the failed coup attempt. Gulen denies involvement.

The suspects are accused of involvement in the shooting of Omer Halisdemir, an officer who was killed after he shot dead a renegade military commander who was trying to take over the special forces headquarters during the July 15 uprising.