US Marines, Romanian troops hold Black Sea exercises

CAPU MIDIA, Romania — U.S. Marines and Romanian troops are taking part in joint exercises on the Black Sea coast.

In one manoeuvr Monday, they launched a Stinger missile at a surface-to-air firing range.

There are 450 Marines and 750 Romanian troops participating in the exercises to simulate defence of the Black Sea coastline and urban areas.

At one point, a Romanian soldier and a Marine shared a laugh while momentarily switching their weapons at the Capu Midia range.

The Spring Storm 17 exercises aim to increase interoperability of Romanian and U.S. troops in a region where NATO members are uneasy after Russia's interventions in Ukraine.