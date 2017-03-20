Vermont maple syrup makers open sugar houses to the public

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Maple syrup makers around Vermont will be opening their sugar houses to the public this weekend.

The annual Maple Open House Weekend takes place March 25 and 26.

Among the events offered at some of the participating sites this year are tours, pancake breakfasts, live music, horse-drawn sleigh rides, and of course, sampling of maple syrup.

This year's maple weekend also includes Vermont businesses that use maple in their products and on their menus.