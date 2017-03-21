2 sentenced for conspiracy to smuggle people into US

NEWARK, N.J. — Two men from India have been sentenced in federal court in New Jersey to prison time for their roles in a conspiracy to smuggle people into the United States.

Authorities say 42-year-old Nileshkumar Patel and 67-year-old Harsad Mehta were each sentenced on Tuesday in Newark to 17 months in prison. They both had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to smuggle foreign nationals into the U.S. for commercial advantage and private financial gain.