Belarus says 'foreign-trained fighters' arrested

MOSCOW — President Alexander Lukashenko says Belarus has detained "tens" of militants financed from abroad.

State news agency Belta reported quotes Lukashenko as saying: "We have just arrested tens of fighters who were preparing armed provocations." He did not give an exact figure for the number arrested.

Lukashenko said that detainees trained in camps in Belarus and neighbouring Ukraine and received money via Poland and Lithuania.

The announcement by Lukashenko comes a day after he said Western intelligence agencies were using a "fifth column" inside the country to cause unrest and threaten the stability of his regime.