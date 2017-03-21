Comey corrects Trump's tweets in real time
WASHINGTON — As FBI Director James Comey was in the hot seat, being grilled on Russia's interference in the 2016 election, the White House was busy responding on Twitter.
The official White House account was used to tap out a series of tweets Monday trying to shift the focus to problematic leaks instead of what they'd revealed. But several times White House aides appeared to go too far, misrepresenting Comey's testimony in obvious ways.
The episode resulted in a real-time fact-checking of President Donald Trump by the FBI director — an unprecedented moment that put a sharp focus on a pattern of misstatements and mischaracterizations by the White House.