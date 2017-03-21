EU envoy in Macedonia to try and break political deadlock

SKOPJE, Macedonia — The European Union's enlargement commissioner is in Macedonia in an effort to break the political deadlock that has left the country's political parties unable to form a government since an election last December.

Johannes Hahn arrived Tuesday and began talks with the country's political leaders.

Macedonia's two largest parties do not have enough lawmakers to form a government, and would need to form a coalition with parties from the country's ethnic Albanian minority, which are demanding that Albanian be made the country's second official language.