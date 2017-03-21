Florida lawmaker: Hire snake hunters to eradicate pythons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida senator who once hunted down a 9-foot Burmese python wants the state to pay private contractors to eradicate pythons and other invasive species from the Everglades.

Republican Sen. Frank Artiles, who doubles as a python hunter, said during a committee meeting Tuesday that the effort is needed because "furry creatures" and American alligator nests are being destroyed by the voracious snakes. Members of the Appropriations Subcommittee on the Environment and Natural Resources agreed and advanced the bill (SB 230) toward its final stop before heading to the full Senate.