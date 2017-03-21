Germany: 3 teenagers convicted in bomb attack on Sikh temple

BERLIN — A German court has convicted three 17-year-olds of participating in a bomb attack last year on a Sikh temple that was motivated by hatred of other religions.

The Essen state court, which tried the boys as juveniles in a closed-doors trial, convicted two of them Tuesday of attempted murder and bodily harm for setting off a home-made bomb outside an entrance to the temple in the city last April. A cleric's foot was broken and several other people suffered cuts.

One was sentenced to seven years in prison, the other to six years and nine months.